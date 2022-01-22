Lieutenant Governor visits local snowshoe business

WETMORE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist visited Iverson’s Snowshoes today in Wetmore on Friday.

He toured the facility and was shown the process of making the winter accessories. With the recently formed Office of Rural Development, he says a business like Iverson’s benefit from the new branch.

“We really want to make sure that there are resources to support ingenuitive people and entrepreneurs of all shapes and sizes who are doing amazing things in rural Michigan that give these communities this lifeblood and identity, great jobs, and opportunities for people,” he said.

He says investing in rural communities is important whether they be in the mainland or in the U.P. For those who are moving into Michigan he says that this is the perfect time to start a business.

“We want them to know that Michigan is the best place to put that idea into the world that the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is the best place to launch your idea and make it real. The state of Michigan, our administration we’re gonna have your back, we’re gonna support people and support you to make that business grow,” Gilchrist said.

It wasn’t just Gilchrist who thought that the tour went well. Iverson Snowshoes co-owner Jim Baker says it felt like the Lieutenant Governor was listening to what he had to say.

“I think he understood, appreciated the elements of the production process, the elements of art it represents, the art of manufacturing it represents I was impressed that he seemed genuinely curious about what we do, how we do it, and who does it;” Baker said.

The trip isn’t just about business though, Gilchrist plans on visiting the Noquemenon on Saturday.

