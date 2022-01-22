Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist kicks off Noquemanon Ski Marathon

Lt. Governor Gilchrist kicks off Noque Ski Marathon
Lt. Governor Gilchrist kicks off Noque Ski Marathon(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Ski Marathon began at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22 and was joined by a special guest.

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist kicked off the 50k ski race at the Al Quaal Recreation Area with a few encouraging words to racers. The Lieutenant Governor also said this race brings in a lot of economic growth to the local area.

“This is a great event for the community, it drives such economic impact and excitement. I’m just here to say that the whole state of Michigan supports this and I’m excited to be apart of it this year.”

In addition to Ishpeming, Gilchrist also visited Marquette and Escanaba earlier this week. He explained his reasoning for visiting the Upper Peninsula and the ski marathon.

“We want to come a promote all the amazing things that people are doing all over the U.P. and this area is just so rich with history and natural resources,” said Gilchrist. “With a race like this, being able to combine great activity, great community with the beauty of our state- it’s really what Michigan is all about.”

For more updates on the Noque Ski Marathon you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU v MTU hockey
UPDATE: Both MTU vs. NMU hockey games postponed
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Two suspects from Marquette County arrested on crystal meth related charges
Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen
Sawyer International Airport sign
Sawyer International Airport has major upgrades in the works
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash in Baraga County

Latest News

David and Clair Pasahow will meet contributions for the revamped “Community Impact Grant”
Dickinson Area Community Foundation partners with a local couple for community grants
Some of the races include the 24K Ski and the 50K
Hundreds of people check-in for the Noquemanon Ski Marathon
The “Be Nice.” program started at Iron Mountain public schools two years ago, with the goal to...
“Be Nice.” presents mental health and anti-bullying presentation to Dickinson County elementary school
Lieutenant Governor of Michigan visiting local business
Lieutenant Governor visits local snowshoe business