Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist kicks off Noquemanon Ski Marathon

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Ski Marathon began at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22 and was joined by a special guest.

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist kicked off the 50k ski race at the Al Quaal Recreation Area with a few encouraging words to racers. The Lieutenant Governor also said this race brings in a lot of economic growth to the local area.

“This is a great event for the community, it drives such economic impact and excitement. I’m just here to say that the whole state of Michigan supports this and I’m excited to be apart of it this year.”

In addition to Ishpeming, Gilchrist also visited Marquette and Escanaba earlier this week. He explained his reasoning for visiting the Upper Peninsula and the ski marathon.

“We want to come a promote all the amazing things that people are doing all over the U.P. and this area is just so rich with history and natural resources,” said Gilchrist. “With a race like this, being able to combine great activity, great community with the beauty of our state- it’s really what Michigan is all about.”

For more updates on the Noque Ski Marathon you can visit the website here.

