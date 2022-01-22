Less chilly, but more wind plus snow through Saturday

High pressure and benign, seasonal weather conditions end Friday night in Upper Michigan as a Canadian Prairies system brings in widespread snow overnight through Saturday morning. Lake effect snow develops over the northwest wind belts Saturday afternoon as the system exits the region. Snowfall amounts Saturday range from 1″-3″, with 4″ or more in the Keweenaw and Eastern U.P. Occasionally heavy snow coupled with strong wind can drastically reduce visibility (blowing snow) in addition to slick road conditions.

Temperatures trend mainly below seasonal this forecast period, driven by a northwesterly jet stream plummeting from the Interior Plains of Canada -- a conduit of cold that steers clipper systems towards Upper Michigan and keeps snow chances at play the next seven days.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to occasionally moderate snow showers; 1″ to 3″ snowfall accumulations possible, with 4″ or more in the Keweenaw and Eastern U.P.; blustery northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 10s-20 (with PM temps falling to 0s west)

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the west and northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered, light to moderate snow showers; 1″ to 4″ snowfall accumulations possible; cold

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts; very cold

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 10

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening; seasonal temps

>Highs: 20

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

