Hundreds of people check-in for the Noquemanon Ski Marathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Check-in is now closed and everything is all set for Saturday’s Noquemanon Ski Marathon.

On Friday night, hundreds of people filed into the Superior Dome in Marquette to check into their respective races. Those races include the 24K Ski and the 50K Ski.

There were also vendors for participants to buy some clothing for Saturday’s event and for future.

One first-time participant, Eliza Worley-Ekstrom, came all the way from Colorado, and says she is looking forward to doing the 50K with her mother.

“It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” she said. “We tried to do the Birkie together a couple years ago, and there was no snow. First time skiing, and with my mom, it’s going to be great.”

The races begin with the 50K Classic. That starts at 8:10 a.m. at Al Quaal Recreational Area in Ishpeming. All of the races will finish behind the Superior Dome.

