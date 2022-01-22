Dozens gather for first-ever Super Sled Dog Saturday in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Through the blustery snow, kids and their parents mushed onward...with some furry friends.

Saturday was the annual Free Kids Sled Dog Rides event. It was part of Calumet’s first-ever Super Sled Dog Saturday.

“We did not have the rides last year,” said Krissy Tepsa, the CopperDog 150′s Volunteer Director. “But, it’s really great to have the rides back again this year. Everyone’s pretty excited about it. Even with the weather being so cold, there was an awesome turnout.”

A couple of racing teams and students from the Michigan Tech Mushing Club gave more than two dozen kids a first-person dog sledding experience at Agassiz Park. The purpose was to not only get the dogs ready for the annual CopperDog 150, but to also brew some excitement for the race.

“The kids just love {the rides},” Tepsa said. “And just to get to see the dogs and the dogs’ reactions, it’s just fun to see.”

So why was today called Super Sled Dog Saturday? It is because it is the first time the dog sled rides teamed up with the annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at the Calumet Elks Lodge.

“The first year that we had it, it was incredible,” said CopperDog 150 Chair Doug Harrer. “We had tons of people coming. This year is a little quieter because of the weather. But we still got a lot of people coming in taking to-go {boxes}.”

Many either dined in or took spaghetti and garlic bread home. Funds raised from this and merchandise sales go toward the upcoming CopperDog 150. Harrer praised the community for their support.

“I always go down as saying ‘we have the best community around,’” he stated. “They always support us for spaghetti dinners or kids rides and volunteering. Our community is awesome.”

The CopperDog 150 Board of Directors hopes to make Super Sled Dog Saturday an annual event. Volunteers will be accepted until the start of the race on March 4th.

