Barrel and Beam Brewery celebrating 4 year anniversary

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Barrel and Beam Brewery is celebrating it’s 4 year’s in business on Saturday, January 22. The brewery first opened on January 27 in 2018.

To commemorate the milestone they had live music from the band Jim and Ray, they also released two new beers: Star Plumb Stout which is a black ale that was aged in whiskey barrels and finished on local plumbs and Starry Eyes, a pale sour beer that was aged in French oak and finished on Starz Orchard pears. Both of the new beers are made locally in the Upper Peninsula.

Nick VanCourt, Barrel and Beam Co-Founder, explained how business was the past 4 years.

“Growth for us has been slow but steady. Obviously COVID has imposed a few challenges and has changed the way we had to do a few things but overall we’re getting through it really well and we continue to grow and we’re really excited to grow for more years to come.”

In the future the brewery plans on having a small kitchen to accommodate customers with food and catering options. They are also wanting to expand on the other side of their building for more space.

