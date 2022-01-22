Advertisement

Adrian Women’s Hockey skates past Finlandia

Early goal not a problem for Bulldogs to overcome
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-13-1, 0-7 NCHA) lost 7-1 to Adrian (9-5-1, 6-0 NCHA), Friday afternoon at the Houghton County Arena.

Finlandia wasted no time as senior India Charles scored just 19 seconds into the contest.  At the 6:43 mark, Adrian scored on a power play to tie the game up.

30 seconds later freshman Breanna Bisek had a goal robbed by a great play.  The Bulldogs scored two goals in a four-minute span to lead 3-1.  Adrian scored twice in the first nine minutes of the second period to seal the game.

The Lions blocked 18 shots led by sophomore Aspen Wallin and freshman Arwen sims with three each.  Sophomore Jayde Pederson had 11 face-off wins.

Finlandia stays home, Saturday, Jan. 22 taking on Adrian.  The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU v MTU hockey
UPDATE: Both MTU vs. NMU hockey games postponed
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Two suspects from Marquette County arrested on crystal meth related charges
Sawyer International Airport sign
Sawyer International Airport has major upgrades in the works
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
Dive teams are searching a new location for missing GVSU student Brendan Santo. Santo was last...
Body found in Red Cedar River, less than two miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen

Latest News

Jan. 21 Girls HSBB Highlights
Jan. 21 Girls HSBB Highlights
Jan. 21 High School Hockey Highlights
Jan. 21 High School Hockey Highlights
Jan 21. Boys HSBB Highlights
Jan 21. Boys HSBB Highlights
NMU v MTU hockey
UPDATE: Both MTU vs. NMU hockey games postponed