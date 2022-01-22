Adrian Women’s Hockey skates past Finlandia

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-13-1, 0-7 NCHA) lost 7-1 to Adrian (9-5-1, 6-0 NCHA), Friday afternoon at the Houghton County Arena.

Finlandia wasted no time as senior India Charles scored just 19 seconds into the contest. At the 6:43 mark, Adrian scored on a power play to tie the game up.

30 seconds later freshman Breanna Bisek had a goal robbed by a great play. The Bulldogs scored two goals in a four-minute span to lead 3-1. Adrian scored twice in the first nine minutes of the second period to seal the game.

The Lions blocked 18 shots led by sophomore Aspen Wallin and freshman Arwen sims with three each. Sophomore Jayde Pederson had 11 face-off wins.

Finlandia stays home, Saturday, Jan. 22 taking on Adrian. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

