Winter Trails Day Saturday afternoon

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Built in the late 70s, the Rapid River Ski Trail now has six trails for classic cross-country skiing and skating.

On Saturday, everyone is welcome to attend Winter Trails Day.

“We will all be out there ready to go. Looking for some great weather, hopefully, a little bit warmer than today,” said Andy Claes, president of Delta County Nonmotorized Trails.

From noon until four in the afternoon, there will be guided tours through the Rapid River Ski Trails.

“Check out the wonderful winter weather that we have in the U.P., do some snowshoeing. We’ll have some soup and some other activities for the kids,” said Claes.

Friday, volunteers finished last-minute details to prepare for the community.

“It’s a lot of checking the trails, cleaning things up, making sure that everything is ready to go. We’ll be setting up benches, getting our tent set up,” said Claes.

Don’t have cross-country skis? No problem! Brampton Bike and Ski is offering free rentals on Saturday.

“It’s a great opportunity for the people to get outside and see what a blessing we have with the Hiawatha Forest,” said Mike Williams, owner of Brampton Bike and Ski.

To reserve your skis, call Brampton Bike and Ski at (906) 428-2135.

“Ideally you’d like one-hour increments. So, noon, one, two and three. That way it gives you a chance to go out and see, like I said if you’re ultimately going to ski a mile or two,” said Williams.

The Rapid River Ski trail is located along US-41 in Rapid River.

For trail reports, like and follow Rapid River Ski Trail on Facebook.

