Very cold morning followed by next front

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High pressure is tracking south of the Upper Peninsula. Temperatures have fallen below zero as a result. Wind Chills will likely be lowest in the morning with -the 20s below zero far inland. Plan on a cold day with sunshine to start followed by clouds increasing. Then, snow moves in tonight with a front. The snow spreads east by the morning. Lake effect snow will develop during the day along the northwest wind belts. Snow amounts will range 1-3″ with near 6″ along the northwest wind belts. Next week, still looks cold with below normal temperatures and more widespread snow on Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny and very cold

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-teens west, upper teens east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers east

>Highs: Low teens

Monday: Widespread snow during the morning followed by lake effect snow by the afternoon

>Highs: Mid teens

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with snow showers east

>Highs: Single numbers

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying cold

>Highs: Upper single numbers to low teens

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low 20s

