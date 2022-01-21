U.P. deer habitat improvement partnership grants are now open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan DNR is accepting applications for its deer habitat improvement partnership grant.

The grant program is designed to improve deer habitats throughout private lands in the U.P. The program is now in its 14th year running as part of the deer range improvement program, which is funded in part by deer hunting license revenue. The grant amounts range in price depending on the project the funds will be used for.

“The grants run from $2,000 to $15,000, and if people are interested in the grant program, the complete grant package, the application guidelines, rules, and eligibility is available on the DNR webpage under our grants program,” said Bill Scullon, DNR Field Operations Manager.

The DNR says applications must be submitted no later than march 11th to be considered for the grant program.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.