Two suspects from Marquette County arrested on crystal meth related charges

Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.(UPSET/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 29-year-old Marquette man, and passenger, 29-year-old Marquette women, were arrested when troopers located approximately 110 grams of crystal meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Delta County Thursday.

Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Enforcement Team (UPSET), along with troopers from the Eighth District Hometown Security Team arrested the two suspects from for charges related to the delivery of crystal meth.

Over the past month, detectives from UPSET obtained information that two people from Marquette County were suspected of traveling to Wisconsin and returning to Marquette County with large amounts of crystal meth.

Both suspects were lodged at the Marquette County Jail on charges related to the delivery of crystal meth.

