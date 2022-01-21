Spectrum reminds customers to be wary of scam calls

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum reminded its customers Friday to be wary of scam callers.

A U.P. resident called TV6 Friday afternoon after receiving a scam call themselves. They reported that the scammer claimed to be Spectrum and promised a discounted bill if they paid the caller $120.

The TV6 caller said he did what Spectrum would recommend all customers do. He called the billing department to confirm that there was no such promotion being offered by Spectrum.

When asked by TV6 if Spectrum was aware of such a scam, a Spectrum phone representative confirmed that this was not an isolated event.

In an email to TV6, Spectrum’s Senior Director of the Great Lakes Region Communications, Bill Morand, said, “These kinds of scams are unfortunately common and not specific to any one company or even a particular type of service. What the caller describes doesn’t match any Spectrum promotion.”

In addition, Morand reminded customers to always take precautions to ensure their safety when contacted.

“Anytime a consumer – in ANY industry - is contacted by someone offering services with an offer that sounds too good to be true, they should always contact the provider directly to validate the offer’s legitimacy,” Morand said.

He added that customers are always welcomed and encouraged to contact Spectrum if they have questions about an offer’s legitimacy.

