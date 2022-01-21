Skies clearing to a frigid Friday in the U.P.

A north to south jet stream from the Canadian Shield brings the Arctic chill to Upper Michigan Thursday night through Friday morning, with possible wind chills below -35 degrees Fahrenheit.

High pressure in the U.P. clears out lake effect snow and the clouds through Friday, but the reprieve from snow is brief as a Canadian Prairies system brings in widespread snow Saturday. Snow amounts from the system range 1-3″ for most areas with 4″ or more in the Keweenaw and eastern counties.

Temperatures trend mainly below seasonal this forecast period, driven by a northwesterly jet stream plummeting from the Interior Plains of Canada -- a conduit of cold that steers clipper systems towards Upper Michigan and keeps snow chances at play the next seven days.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph; clouds increase in the evening, with a chance of snow showers west late

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to occasionally moderate snow showers; 1″ to 3″ snowfall accumulations possible, with 4″ or more in the Keweenaw and Eastern U.P.; blustery

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest and west wind belts

>Highs: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered, light to moderate snow showers; 1″ to 4″ snowfall accumulations possible

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers north; very cold

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 0s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of evening snow showers

>Highs: 10

