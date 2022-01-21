Advertisement

Peter White Public Library offering ‘family packs’

PWPL is offering family packs
PWPL is offering family packs(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library’s Youth Services is offering book packs to families.

Families are encouraged to fill out a form on Peter White’s webpage and will receive up to 20 books. Parents can choose from picture books, chapter books, audiobooks or DVD’s; and specify their child’s age, interests and favorite books so library staff can pick out the best options. Packs can then be picked up in the library or curbside.

Kate Dohnal, PWPL Youth Services Assistant, explained why the library began the service.

“Family packs started during the pandemic when the library shut down and we have kept them as a service for families who are not comfortable coming into the library yet or maybe they’re crunched on time and wanting to get a variety of books.”

The library also says how this service is an opportunity for children to pick out books if their school library is closed due to COVID or the winter weather.

The online form for ordering the family packs can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash in Baraga County
NMU v MTU hockey
UPDATE: Both MTU vs. NMU hockey games postponed
Enstrom Closure
Menominee’s Enstrom Helicopter closing, filing for bankruptcy
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Two victims named in Houghton County fatal fire
The Iditarod restart in Willow, Alaska.
Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist (center) surrounded by Mission Partners at OSF St. Francis Hospital.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Escanaba
A sign saying "Let's Go Skiing" in front of cross-country skiis.
Winter Trails Day Saturday afternoon
Half of the net proceeds will go to GINCC's General Operations Fund
GINCC announces inaugural Heikki Lunta 50/50 Raffle
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, Community Living Center.
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center implements changes in urgent care hours