Peter White Public Library offering ‘family packs’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library’s Youth Services is offering book packs to families.

Families are encouraged to fill out a form on Peter White’s webpage and will receive up to 20 books. Parents can choose from picture books, chapter books, audiobooks or DVD’s; and specify their child’s age, interests and favorite books so library staff can pick out the best options. Packs can then be picked up in the library or curbside.

Kate Dohnal, PWPL Youth Services Assistant, explained why the library began the service.

“Family packs started during the pandemic when the library shut down and we have kept them as a service for families who are not comfortable coming into the library yet or maybe they’re crunched on time and wanting to get a variety of books.”

The library also says how this service is an opportunity for children to pick out books if their school library is closed due to COVID or the winter weather.

