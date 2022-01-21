Advertisement

Newborn giraffe dies at the San Diego Zoo two days after birth

A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego...
A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) – A newborn giraffe at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park died at just 2 days old. The calf was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

According to the zoo, wildlife care specialists noticed the calf’s condition deteriorate after birth. They say the baby giraffe had a difficult time standing and wasn’t nursing.

He was taken to the Safari Park’s Harter Veterinary Medical Center where teams provided around-the-clock care, but his condition continued to worsen.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf,” the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

The unnamed calf was born to first-time mom Zindzhi. Many users on Twitter urged the park to name the animal Betty.

A wildlife advocate and lifelong animal lover, Betty White spent her life working with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Zindzhi and the other members of the giraffe herd are being monitored closely for any unusual behavior after the calf’s passing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash in Baraga County
Enstrom Closure
Menominee’s Enstrom Helicopter closing, filing for bankruptcy
NMU v MTU hockey
Friday’s MTU vs. NMU Hockey game postponed
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Two victims named in Houghton County fatal fire
The Iditarod restart in Willow, Alaska.
Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured

Latest News

KBIC Health System Youth Vaccine Clinic
KBIC, WUPHD host youth COVID-19 vaccination clinic
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Open hearing sought on trial evidence in Floyd’s killing