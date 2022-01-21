Mid Peninsula students receive new winter gear

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several students at Mid Peninsula School are enjoying new winter gear – some for the first time.

“Some kids say I always get hand-me-down coats so getting nice, new coats, they were skipping back to class,” said Eric VanDamme, superintendent of Mid Peninsula School.

Last December, Joe’s One Stop in Rock hosted a winter coat drive for students at Mid Pen.

“We had over 50 coats, lots of boots, lots of snow pants. So anyways everything came to Mid-Peninsula School,” said Joe Skellenger, owner of Joe’s One Stop.

In addition to clothing, the community made monetary donations – including a $250 Thrivent gift card which was matched by Joe’s One Stop.

“If mom and dad are struggling a little bit and maybe the kids don’t have clothes that fit or warm enough boots or whatever, we just wanted to just come up with a way that we could help,” said Skellenger.

Mid Pen School says giving the students their winter gear was a “terrific moment.”

“We live in the most generous community and Joe’s One Stop in Rock is such a phenomenal place. They’re a store, but they’re part of our community,” said VanDamme.

The superintendent says he’s thankful that Joe’s One Stop is part of the community.

Any clothes that were not given to Mid Pen students will be donated to Gwinn Schools.

