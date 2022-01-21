Michigan Tech Men can’t catch Grand Valley State

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Owen White led all players with 21 points, but Grand Valley State made more clutch baskets late to pull away from Michigan Tech 80-74 in GLIAC men’s basketball Thursday night at SDC Gymnasium. The Lakers were led by Jake Van Tubbergen, who scored 18 points with eight rebounds and two steals. Deleon Brown also had 14 points and Christian Negron was efficient in the paint with 13 points, six rebounds, and a career-high six assists. Grand Valley State knocked down 10 of 16 from beyond the arc and out-rebounded Tech 31-28.

The loss dropped Michigan Tech to 6-3 in the GLIAC North Division, 10-5 overall while Grand Valley State improved to 5-2 in the South Division, 11-3 overall. Eric Carl helped the Huskies get on the board with an early 3-pointer and the Huskies led 10-9 before an 8-0 run by the Lakers. The team’s exchanged buckets prior to halftime. Brown hit a long two to break a 34-34 tie at the break.

With both teams still shooting better than 50-percent, the game continued to pinball back-and-forth with the Lakers maintaining a narrow edge. GVSU methodically worked to an 11 point advantage with 9:32 to play, but a series of strong plays helped the Huskies close to a two-point gap with under two minutes remaining. It started with a 3-point basket by Adam Hobson. Hobson immediately nabbed a steal on defense to give Owen White an open look from 3-point range. It was as close as the Huskies would get. The Lakers made critical free throws down the stretch to ice the game.

The Huskies shot 50.9-percent overall (29-for-57), including 38-percent (8-for-21) from 3-point range. Both teams committed 11 turnovers. Carter Johnston and Carl managed 15 points apiece with Johnston also passing seven assists. The Huskies held a 36-14 points in the paint advantage, but the Lakers made up the difference by making 63-percent of their 3-point tries.

“I thought it was two good teams going at it and competing hard,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “All the credit to Grand Valley for stepping up and making some shots late. They got to the line and shot well too. You rely on your best players to come up with those late and they did it. Carter (Johnston) did a heck of a job defensively like he always does. We have to get more looks for Eric Carl as well. Grand Valley did a good job guarding him at the 3-point line so we have to get him going to the basket more often. Hobson made some shots to bring us back. It was an entertaining basketball game that unfortunately, we lost. Even though there’s no such thing as moral victories, we know we are close so we have to come back and be smart and execute on Saturday.”

Michigan Tech remains home to play Davenport on Saturday, January 22 at 2 p.m.

