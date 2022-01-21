Marquette Adventures gives tourists a first-hand experience of the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Comprised of 16,452 square miles of forests, lakes, dunes, and more, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula offers some of the most pristine and untouched land in all of the Midwest.

One Marquette company offers a hands-on experience to tourists rather than just a scenic overlook turnoff. Currently offering ice fishing excursions, Marquette Adventures has been giving guests a comfortable experience in rural areas of the U.P. for the past 5 years.

“We’re a turn key guide service, a lot of families like to book us and a lot of fishermen too. We’re set up and ready to go by the time you get out on the ice. Something about the Upper Peninsula is that it’s beautiful country so we really enjoy getting out there and not a lot of folks get to see that and not a lot of services operate in the areas that we do,” said Mike Koziara, Owner of Marquette Adventures.

Koziara prides himself on his company’s ability to personalize each excursion. I joined him today to catch some fish out on the lake.

“It’s just not one size fits all, you know? People come to us with their needs and we try to meet them.”

After ice fishing season is over, Koziara says there’s plenty to come.

“In the summertime, we’re bringing on a walleye boat, we have river fishing, waterfall tours, kayak rentals, and also guided kayak float trips,” said Koziara.

Whether it’s a hot summer day or dipping below zero, Koziara just loves spending his days outdoors.

“I just love being outdoors every day and being able to share that experience with everybody else,” said Koziara

If you are looking to plan your next Upper Peninsula adventure in style, Marquette Adventures will catch you on the water. You can book your trip online here or by calling Marquette Adventures here or by calling (906) 362-7916

