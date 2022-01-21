Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist’s is visiting the U.P. and stopped in Escanaba Friday morning.

His first stop was OSF St. Francis Hospital where he was welcomed by OSF leadership. The Lt. governor visited Mission Partners (employees) working in the hospital’s emergency department as well as those working outside at the COVID-19 testing center.

He brought health care workers cupcakes and thanked them for their hard work.

“I wanted to come and spend some time, one to thank our hospital and healthcare professionals who are working so hard during this pandemic and have been for the last few years. Totally support them and thank them for their effort, for their sacrifice,” said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist.

After visiting the hospital, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visited Beaver’s Lures in downtown Escanaba. He spoke with the business owner and bought two lures to bring back to his children. In the coming days, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will visit other towns in the U.P., including Ishpeming on Saturday for the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.

