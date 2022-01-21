KBIC, WUPHD host youth COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and the Western Upper Peninsula health Department will host a vaccination clinic for children age 5 to 11 on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The clinic will take place at the KBIC Niiwin Akeaa Center behind the casino from 2 - 6 p.m. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants are asked to bring their vaccination card if they have one.

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling (906) 353-3211 or (906) 353-4530.

