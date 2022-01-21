Junior NOQUE Ski Marathon kicks off

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The junior NOQUE classic kicked off this afternoon in Ishpeming.

Junior skiers competed in 5k’s, 3k’s and a 1k event. The racers share the same start area as the 50k ski marathon. Co-Race Director Maureen McFadden says it’s important to get kids out there so they can feel involved as well. She says the best part is seeing their accomplishments first hand.

“It’s just seeing how proud of themselves they feel when they finish the race you know, coming through the finish line knowing they accomplished something and getting to be involved just like everyone else,” said McFadden

All racers received a ribbon with their bib for attending.

