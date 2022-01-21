Advertisement

Junior NOQUE Ski Marathon kicks off

Junior NOQUE ski marathon
Junior NOQUE ski marathon(alex brisbey | Alex Brisbey)
By Alex Brisbey
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The junior NOQUE classic kicked off this afternoon in Ishpeming.

Junior skiers competed in 5k’s, 3k’s and a 1k event. The racers share the same start area as the 50k ski marathon. Co-Race Director Maureen McFadden says it’s important to get kids out there so they can feel involved as well. She says the best part is seeing their accomplishments first hand.

“It’s just seeing how proud of themselves they feel when they finish the race you know, coming through the finish line knowing they accomplished something and getting to be involved just like everyone else,” said McFadden

All racers received a ribbon with their bib for attending.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU v MTU hockey
UPDATE: Both MTU vs. NMU hockey games postponed
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash in Baraga County
Enstrom Closure
Menominee’s Enstrom Helicopter closing, filing for bankruptcy
FILE. House fire graphic.
UPDATE: Two victims named in Houghton County fatal fire
The Iditarod restart in Willow, Alaska.
Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured

Latest News

A group from St. Joseph’s Parish in Michigan's Upper Peninsula made the 20-hour journey for the...
‘Yoopers’ descend on Washington to march for ‘life’
Campfire Coffee is located on Iron Street downtown.
Campfire Coffee celebrating one year of business in Negaunee
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist (center) surrounded by Mission Partners at OSF St. Francis Hospital.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Escanaba
PWPL is offering family packs
Peter White Public Library offering ‘family packs’