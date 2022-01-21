Ishpeming’s Madigan Johns sparks NMU Women’s Basketball to win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team returned home for an intense matchup against Davenport University, continuing Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Sophomore Madigan Johns was a force offensively, snatching a career high in points, propelling the Wildcats to a 59-45 win.

FIRST QUARTER Freshman Vivianne Jende got the ball rolling for the Wildcats, knocking down a contested layup in the paint.Sophomore Madigan Johns dropped one in from downtown, off a bullet pass from freshman Taya Stevenson. Johns found her stride, heating up from the three point line, bringing the ‘Cats to within one. After an explosive first quarter from Johns, who tripled her season high in points in just the first quarter, the Wildcats led 14-11.

SECOND QUARTER Senior Elizabeth Lutz found herself all alone at the top of the key, swishing the ball off a pass from Vivienne Jende. Freshman Mackenzie Holzwart turned on the jets, sliding past the defense for an easy layup, giving the ‘Cats a seven point lead. NMU held DU to only 25-percent from the field, as Northern headed to halftime winning 25-18.

AT THE HALF Madigan Johns led the ‘Cats with a total of nine points in 12 minutes of play. Nine different Wildcats grabbed at least one rebound. Freshman Ana Rhude led the ‘Cats with a team high five rebounds. NMU found themselves controlling the lead for a total of 63.9-percent in the first two quarters.

THIRD QUARTER Sophomore Andrea Perez added her name to the scoresheet, off a dish from fellow sophomore Makaylee Kuhn.Ana Rhude stood tall, knocking down a Panthers shot, keeping the Wildcat lead to double digits. Madigan Johns was a shooter from behind the arch, dropping in a three pointer to grab a career high in points. Junior Emily Mueller found herself wide open, knocking down a mid-range jumper in the dying seconds of the third.

FOURTH QUARTER Emily Mueller dropped in a mid range jumper off a dish from Kayla Tierney, pushing the ‘Cats to a nine point lead.The Wildcats started to pull away, after Makaylee Kuhn pulled up for a corner three. The Panthers answered back in the final minutes of the fourth, bringing the ‘Cats lead to within reach.Elena Alaix found her way to the free throw line, knocking down both and pushing the ‘Cats lead to 14.

STAT LEADERS Lutz propelled the ‘Cats to victory with a team high 16 points in 33 minutes of play. Madigan Johns had a career day in the green and gold, knocking down 83.3-percent of her shots for a career high 14 points. Ana Rhude stood tall in the paint, pulling down a team high 11 rebounds, six on offense, and five on defense.Northern controlled the glass, out rebounding the Panthers 41-19.

