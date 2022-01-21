Advertisement

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center implements changes in urgent care hours

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, Community Living Center.
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, Community Living Center.(Iron Mountain VA Medical Center)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Effective Monday, Feb. 7, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will change the operating hours of its Urgent Care Clinic to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday including holidays.

The VA Medical Center is operating at its normal hours from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the meantime.

After hours, emergency and urgent care services are available in the community. Eligible veterans can find in-network care clinics using www.va.gov/find-locations to locate the nearest urgent care provider.

Veterans can contact the VA’s Telephone Care Service to talk to a medical professional about new and worsening symptoms and assess their need for urgent care by calling 888-598-7793. Same-day services are often available through Primary Care and can be scheduled by calling 906-774-3300, x33115.

Those experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. Veterans, providers, or caregivers should notify the VA within 72 hours of accessing emergency care by calling 1-844-724-7842.

Veterans in mental health crisis can also access support and assistance 24/7 via the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255

The Iron Mountain VA said in a press release, that they remain committed to meeting the needs of the Veterans they serve and providing the appropriate level of care.

