Iron Mountain VA Medical Center implements changes in urgent care hours

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Effective Monday, Feb. 7, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will change the operating hours of its Urgent Care Clinic to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday including holidays.

The VA Medical Center is operating at its normal hours from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the meantime.

After hours, emergency and urgent care services are available in the community. Eligible veterans can find in-network care clinics using www.va.gov/find-locations to locate the nearest urgent care provider.

Veterans can contact the VA’s Telephone Care Service to talk to a medical professional about new and worsening symptoms and assess their need for urgent care by calling 888-598-7793. Same-day services are often available through Primary Care and can be scheduled by calling 906-774-3300, x33115.

Those experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. Veterans, providers, or caregivers should notify the VA within 72 hours of accessing emergency care by calling 1-844-724-7842.

Veterans in mental health crisis can also access support and assistance 24/7 via the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255

The Iron Mountain VA said in a press release, that they remain committed to meeting the needs of the Veterans they serve and providing the appropriate level of care.

