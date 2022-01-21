High octane offense powers NMU past Davenport Men

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s basketball team took the court at home for their first game of the weekend against the Davenport University Panthers. The Wildcats took the win against the Panthers in an intense Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game, 91-79.

STAT LEADERS Justin Brookens led the team in points with a season high of 24 and totalled a perfect percentage from the free throw line. Four other Wildcats totalled over 10 points in the Thursday night game, John Kerr, Sam Schultz, Carson Smith and Brian Parzych. The Wildcats shot a 63% from the field and a whopping 94% from the free throw line.

FIRST HALF Sam Schultz and Carson Smith started the game for the Wildcats with three points a piece helping the ‘Cats take the lead in the opening five minutes.

Three-pointer from Max Bjorkland extended the lead for the ‘Cats to 20-16 with 10:30 to play in the first half. The Wildcats kept the pressure on the Panthers as Smith capitalized on a turnover, taking the lead to 32-22 with six minutes left in the half. The Wildcats dominated the final minutes as Schultz made a layup putting him in the double digits for points on the night. The ‘Cats held the lead till the halftime buzzer 43-37, with a nearly perfect free throw percentage of 90.9.

SECOND HALF Smith opened up the second half with a three-pointer that put the crowd on the edge of their seats, as the ball rimmed around the hoop till it finally dropped and the crowd went wild. John Kerr kept the momentum going after putting up six consecutive points, extending the lead to a nine point differential, 52-43.

The ‘Cats powered through the first 10 minutes continuously expanding their lead. Justin Brookens hit back-to-back three-pointers opening up the floodgates for the final minutes of play. An intense final four minutes had the ‘Cats on their toes as Nick Wagner and Smith put up picture perfect three-pointers to secure the game for the Wildcats, giving them their biggest lead of the game, 85-69. Final score 91-79 in favor of the Wildcats.

UP NEXT The Wildcats continue their home weekend series on Saturday (Jan. 22) at 3:15 p.m. against Grand Valley State University for their first meeting of the season. The ‘Cats look to sweep the weekend with another win at the Berry Events Center.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.