GINCC announces inaugural Heikki Lunta 50/50 Raffle

By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival is returning next weekend in Negaunee. The two-day event will also feature its first-ever 50/50 Raffle.

Monday through Friday of next week, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) will sell $5.00 raffle tickets from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Half of the net proceeds will go to the randomly-drawn winner. The other half will go to GINCC’s General Operations Fund, which will help fund activities for the west end of Marquette County.

“Through the summer and through the spring, we’ll be having a couple of special events,” said GINCC Executive Director Bob Hendrickson. “We typically host the Children’s Carnival. We’ve done a winter event. We’ll see how that goes. We typically do one event or two around the 4th of July, and then our annual dinner in October.”

The drawing will take place on Jan. 29th at 8:00 p.m. at Love and Bicycles, following the conclusion of Heikki Lunta’s first-ever snow bike race and just before the fireworks.

