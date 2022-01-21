Advertisement

Esc Mqt adds new game to escape room roster

“Submerged” is the name of the game... can you beat the clock?
Caden and Tia after playing Submerged at Esc Mqt.
Caden and Tia after playing Submerged at Esc Mqt.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Do you have what it takes to solve a puzzle and beat the clock? Test your problem-solving skills while under pressure (and water) at Escape Marquette’s new game. Submerged is the latest escape room to hit the Masonic Building’s lower level.

Watch the videos below to hear about the creation of this room, see Tia Trudgeon try to solve the puzzle, and maybe even pick up a few hints.

To learn times and book your escape, visit www.escapemarquette.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

