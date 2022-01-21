DNR announces $100,000 available for UP Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The application period for the Upper Peninsula’s Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative competitive grant program is now open, according to a press release issued Friday morning.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources initiative is a cooperative grant program designed to enhance deer habitat on private lands in the U.P.

“There are three primary goals applicants should strive to meet,” said Bill Scullon, DNR field operations manager and administrator for the grant initiative. “The projects should produce tangible deer habitat improvements, build long-term partnerships between the DNR and outside organizations and showcase the benefits to the public.”

Now in its 14th year, the initiative is supported by the state’s Deer Range Improvement Program, which is funded by a portion of deer hunting license revenue.

So far, the program has invested over $850,000 in hunter license dollars on UP deer habitat enhancements. More than 100 projects in nearly all UP counties have improved thousands of acres of deer habitat

New for 2022: private, individual landowners with a certified Forest Management Plan that is qualified for eligibility for enrollment in State Forest Stewardship programs or U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Farm Bill programs, and with a minimum ownership acreage of 400 acres have been added the list of those eligible to apply for grant funding.

The DNR has announced a March 11 deadline to apply for a total of $100,000 in UP deer habitat improvement grant funding for 2022. Scullon said the maximum amount of individual grants is $15,000 and the minimum is $2,000.

“These projects are prime examples of how conservation-minded partners and landowners can come together to enhance deer habitat all across the UP,” Scullon said.

Project applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 11 and successful applicants will be notified by Friday, March 25. The complete grant application package is available on the DNR website at Michigan.gov/DNR-Grants .

For more information or questions regarding eligibility, please contact Bill Scullon at 906-250-6781 or ScullonH@michigan.gov

