Dickinson Area Community Foundation partners with a local couple for community grants

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DCAF) and a local couple partner to provide community grants.

Formerly known as the “Mini-Grant” program, with the help of David and Clair Pasahow, the grant has been renamed to the “Community Impact Grant.” The Pasahow family will match any Community Impact Grant awarded by the Community Foundation.

With the help of the grant program, the Dickinson County Library was able to purchase a $250 Cricut tool. This allows the library to cut out shapes and designs for crafts exponentially faster (pictured below).

The Pasahow’s say they want to invest back in the community.

“One of the things I liked most about it is that it got funds to organizations that might otherwise be under the radar. There are a lot of organizations in our community that is doing great things, but people just don’t know about them,” said David Pasahow.

David Pasahow says his family can be traced back to Iron Mountain as far back as 1903. The Pasahow’s say this will be a multi-year commitment, and the foundation is excited to see the program grow.

The newest benefactor of the Community Impact Grant is Niagara Public Schools. The Foundation awarded the district $500 to host “Career Day.”

“[The program] provides students a chance to meet with various people employed in a variety of seventeen unique and different professions. The students will learn what education or training is required to work in those fields as well as what the work entails on a daily basis,” said Tamra Juul, DCAF Executive Director.

