Campfire Coffee celebrating one year of business in Negaunee

Campfire Coffee is located on Iron Street downtown.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coffee in Negaunee is celebrating one year in business. The coffee shop opened its doors on Iron Street in early 2021.

Since then they’ve worked to keep their menu fresh, offering a variety of iced, blended and hot coffees as well as baked goods and treats. The owners say it’s been a great year so far and they owe it to the local community and their customers.

“It’s been an amazing journey to come into a historic town like Negaunee and there’s so many good things happening downtown one year later and this community has supported us and the customers are everything without the customers it would be pretty tough to do what we do,” said Co-Owner of Campfire Coffee, Keith Dickson.

The owners also say they plan on keeping the favorites on the menu but will be introducing some new items soon. They also have a special new drink for the Heikki Lunta winter festival later this month.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

