906 Restyle sees influx of inventory

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 906 Restyle has seen a large influx of inventory recently and will halt buying resale items from the public until March.

The store says it’s more beneficial to shop from a restore instead of a big box store because you are helping the environment and supporting a local business, you can also find unique and original items that you wouldn’t find elsewhere.

Sara Patton, 906 Restyle owner, explained more.

“We see a lot of the same customers which is cool, we get to create relationships and friendships,” said Patton. “I just love meeting new people too and finding outfits for people is so fun. The excitement that I see when people find something that they love is amazing and is the best part of my job.”

The store offers new and gently used clothing, home-goods and décor, and antique items. They are open at 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You can visit their Facebook page here.

