Northland College holds off Finlandia Men’s Hockey rally

Brett, Hoheisel score for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of toughness as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-16) lost 4-2 to Northland (3-9-3), Wednesday night at the Bay Area Civic Center.

For the first nine minutes of the game, strong goaltending from Northland and Finlandia kept the game scoreless.  At the 9:19 mark, the Lumberjacks managed to sneak one through.

With 10:11 left in the second period, Northland netted a power play goal to go up 2-0.  At the 13:16 mark, senior Sheldon Brett returned the favor with a power play goal.  That made it 2-1.

The Lumberjacks came out quick in the third period scoring with 19:39 left.  Sophomore Cooper Hoheisel scored on a power play to make it 4-2 at the 11:51 mark.  The Lions had several close opportunities in the last four minutes.

Junior Nate Holm finished with a .583 face-off winning percentage.  Senior Marcus Gloss had 28 saves.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Jan. 22 taking on Lawrence.  The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

