Northland College holds off Finlandia Men’s Hockey rally

ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of toughness as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-16) lost 4-2 to Northland (3-9-3), Wednesday night at the Bay Area Civic Center.

For the first nine minutes of the game, strong goaltending from Northland and Finlandia kept the game scoreless. At the 9:19 mark, the Lumberjacks managed to sneak one through.

With 10:11 left in the second period, Northland netted a power play goal to go up 2-0. At the 13:16 mark, senior Sheldon Brett returned the favor with a power play goal. That made it 2-1.

The Lumberjacks came out quick in the third period scoring with 19:39 left. Sophomore Cooper Hoheisel scored on a power play to make it 4-2 at the 11:51 mark. The Lions had several close opportunities in the last four minutes.

Junior Nate Holm finished with a .583 face-off winning percentage. Senior Marcus Gloss had 28 saves.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Jan. 22 taking on Lawrence. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

