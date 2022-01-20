NMU students giving back with community service projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students are working to help the Marquette community. Students working in the Center for Student Enrichment took on community service projects for Martin Luther King Jr. day last Monday.

They’re tying blankets for the Women’s Center, packing meals for the JJ Packs program, making place mats for the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans and making masks for guests at Room At the Inn.

“Here’s four different areas that you’re helping to serve on this one day and it’s really just giving students that mindset to have a mind for serving but also giving them this easy access quick way to make a big difference in the community,”

Every year the Center for Student Enrichment takes part in community service projects like these.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.