Friday’s MTU vs. NMU Hockey game postponed

NMU v MTU hockey
NMU v MTU hockey(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE & HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 at the Berry Events Center has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23 with puck drop at 6:07 p.m. (ET).

The Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech game, set for Saturday, Jan. 22 at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton, Mich., will still be played as scheduled. Puck drop is also set for 6:07 p.m. (ET).

Ticket information for the Saturday game at Michigan Tech can be found here. Ticket information for Sunday’s game at Northern Michigan can be found here.

The schedule change is due to health and safety precautions within Northern Michigan’s hockey program. An NMU spokesperson told TV6 Wednesday, there could be COVID-19 issues within the Cats locker room.

Saturday’s game will be televised on TV6 while Sunday’s game will be televised on FOX UP. Both games this weekend will be streamed live via CCHA TV on www.FloHockey.tv.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

