Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash in Baraga County

Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Minnesota man, age 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Wednesday night in Baraga County.

Deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Trail #8 in Covington Township at 8:45 p.m.

Through their investigation, Deputies determined that the snowmobiler was westbound on Trail #8 when they failed to navigate a curve and was ejected from the sled.

Excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, said a press release from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name is being withheld, pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Covington Fire, Michigamme/Spurr Fire, L’Anse Fire and Bay EMS.

