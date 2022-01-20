Advertisement

Michigan nursing homes ordered to offer on-site booster shot

Michigan's health director is ordering nursing homes to offer on-site booster shots to residents who aren't up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan’s health director on Thursday ordered nursing homes to offer on-site booster shots to...
Michigan's health director on Thursday ordered nursing homes to offer on-site booster shots to residents who are not up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s health director on Thursday ordered nursing homes to offer on-site booster shots to residents who are not up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The facilities must comply within 30 days.

About three-quarters of eligible nursing home residents have gotten a booster dose. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December set a goal of getting 95% of eligible nursing home residents a booster by the end of January.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said vaccinations are even more important because the rapidly spreading omicron variant can more readily evade people’s immunity from vaccines and past infections.

“We want to make sure our most vulnerable Michiganders are protected from the virus,” she said in a written statement.

The order does not require nursing home residents to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

