Michigan jobless rate declines in December

Unemployment in Michigan fell to 5.6 percent last month
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell by three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.6 percent during December, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The number of employed rose by 16,000, while total unemployed decreased by 15,000. The state workforce was nearly unchanged over the month.

“Labor market conditions in Michigan showed clear improvement in 2021,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The unemployment rate fell sharply over the year, and payroll jobs rose steadily throughout 2021.”

The U.S. jobless rate moved down significantly by three-tenths of a percentage point in December to 3.9 percent. Michigan’s unemployment rate was 1.7 percentage points above the national rate. The U.S. unemployment rate fell by 2.8 percentage points since December 2020, similar to the Michigan trend (-2.6 percentage points).

Michigan’s December 2021 jobless rate of 5.6 percent was nearly two percentage points above the pre-pandemic February 2020 rate.

