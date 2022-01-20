Advertisement

MCHD provides update on Westwood mall vaccination, testing site

Testing site at The Westwood Mall in Marquette Township moves to inside MC Sports
Testing site at The Westwood Mall in Marquette Township moves to inside MC Sports(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) COVID-19 vaccination site is open at the Westwood Mall in Marquette.

This site, inside of the previous MC Sports location, is offering primary and booster doses of all three vaccines for ages 12 and over. Follow the posted signage for entrance to the new location.

Appointments can be made online through the scheduling link at mqthealth.org. Vaccination appointments are available Monday – Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For scheduling assistance, call 906-475-9977 and follow the prompts.

MDHHS COVID-19 PCR and Antigen testing has been relocated in the Westwood Mall to the inside of the previous MC Sports location. Entrance to the testing site is accessible through the outside entrance located on the West side of the mall. Testing hours are Monday-Saturday 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

