Local recovery organizations receive nearly $500,000 in grants

These grants could allow specialized programs for those who are affected by substance abuse disorder
Superior Health Foundation
Superior Health Foundation
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly $500,000 in grant money has been awarded to local organizations that help people with substance use disorder.

Great lakes Recovery Centers and the Eastern Upper Peninsula Opioid Response Consortium will receive the money. EUPORC Director Carrie Sevearns says this is a grant that was designed specifically for the U.P.

“It was a grant that was really targeted for the Upper Peninsula to really focus on recovery communities. We’re really pleased that we have the opportunity to participate in this grant work and to offer this to the communities we serve,” she said.

The grant allows for opportunities for more specialized programs like finding affordable housing and jobs. Superior Health Foundation’s Executive Director Jim Lajoie said necessities like these gives people in recovery room to succeed.

“A big part of it too is, the whole recovery communities aspect, where we talk about job training, we talk about getting back to work skills putting those in recovery in a position to succeed and make them feel good about themselves, so all of the funding partners were on the same page,” Lajoie said.

The grants aren’t just about recovery programs. They are about the whole scope of substance abuse. Sevarns says her consortium will be partnering with local health departments to destigmatize getting help and what it means when people are in a recovery program.

“One of the biggest barriers to getting help is that people are afraid to come and say “Hey, I really need help with this”. We want to make this no different than if you have hypertension really, with hypertension you go into your doctor and you go in and seek help,” she said.

Lajoie says this grant is the first big step in the right direction for those in recovery and if results are positive over the next 24 months more grants could come in the future.

