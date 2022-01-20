LIVE snowman building contest now underway

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention is hosting a snowman building contest and it’s open to everyone in the U.P. Now until February 4 you can head outside, make your best snowman and then email a picture to West End Suicide Prevention.

Props are allowed and you get an extra vote if you incorporate the LIVE campaign. LIVE stands for LOVE (yourself), INCLUDE (others), VALUE (life) and ENGAGE (community). The goal is to bring people outside to enjoy some activity during the winter months and bring awareness to the LIVE campaign.

“It’s just another way to open conversations and get people talking about mental health, getting people outside and participating in physical activity because we know both getting outside and physical activity will help with your mental health,” said Amy Poirier, Great Lakes Recovery Center Foundation Coordinator.

West End Suicide Prevention is also preparing for its silent snow sports event the week of February 13. Registration is now open for that event.

