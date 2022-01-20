Advertisement

Lakeshore Depot fundraising efforts continue

The indoor farmer’s market’s patronicity campaign will close January 31
Lakeshore Depot fundraising poster
Lakeshore Depot fundraising poster(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can help out a local business in a big way...

Lakeshore Depot in Marquette has plans for upgrades to its building, but it needs your help fundraising.

The money will go towards updates including a community garden and community gathering space, which will feature events like cooking classes.

The patronicity campaign closes on January 31st... and the store is still over $30,000 shy of its goal.

You can read more about Lakeshore Depot and its mission here.

You can donate to the Lakeshore Depot campaign here.

Hear Lakeshore Depot owner Michael Hainstock explain the updates more in the videos below.

Lakeshore Depot is open from 9 AM to 8 PM daily. The shop is located at 560 Fern Pl in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Enstrom Closure
Menominee’s Enstrom Helicopter closing, filing for bankruptcy
FILE. House fire graphic.
Fatal fire under investigation in Houghton County
Barry J. Polzin Architects' illustration of its proposed 10,573 square-foot commercial...
Marquette City Planning Commission discusses possible downtown development
FILE
Baraga man killed while working

Latest News

Testing site at The Westwood Mall in Marquette Township moves to inside MC Sports
MCHD provides update on Westwood mall vaccination, testing site
The Iditarod restart in Willow, Alaska.
Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured
The group has been meeting at the West Iron District Library for over five years, and have...
Iron County knitting group provides more than needles and yarn
People walking on the beach in Ford River.
Ford River Township holds public hearing on short term rentals