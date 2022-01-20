Lakeshore Depot fundraising efforts continue

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can help out a local business in a big way...

Lakeshore Depot in Marquette has plans for upgrades to its building, but it needs your help fundraising.

The money will go towards updates including a community garden and community gathering space, which will feature events like cooking classes.

The patronicity campaign closes on January 31st... and the store is still over $30,000 shy of its goal.

You can read more about Lakeshore Depot and its mission here.

You can donate to the Lakeshore Depot campaign here.

Hear Lakeshore Depot owner Michael Hainstock explain the updates more in the videos below.

Lakeshore Depot is open from 9 AM to 8 PM daily. The shop is located at 560 Fern Pl in Marquette.

