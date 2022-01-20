Advertisement

Gwinn Area Community Schools to hold class online Friday

The school’s website cites “an increase in staff and student absences” in its decision.
Gwinn Area Community Schools is switching to online learning for Friday, Jan. 21.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools is holding its half-day Friday online.

An automatic phone message stated the decision is because of “an increase in staff and student absences.”

The school website says students “will be expected to log in and complete assignments posted by their teachers.”

Students were told to bring home their devices Thursday afternoon.

The school says more instructions will be coming for each of its buildings.

