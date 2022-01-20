Gwinn Area Community Schools to hold class online Friday

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools is holding its half-day Friday online.

An automatic phone message stated the decision is because of “an increase in staff and student absences.”

The school website says students “will be expected to log in and complete assignments posted by their teachers.”

Students were told to bring home their devices Thursday afternoon.

The school says more instructions will be coming for each of its buildings.

