Ford River Township holds public hearing on short term rentals

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The community shared their thoughts on Ford River Township’s local regulations on short-term rentals in a meeting on Wednesday.

The regulations would apply to zone R1, north of the Ford River bridge to Escanaba along the lakeshore.

In 1984, the township zoned that section as single-family residential. With the growth in short-term rentals like AirBNB and VRBO, the township wanted the public’s opinion on whether or not to allow them in zone R1.

“We would not have been able to have afforded the house had we not been able to rent it during that short period of time. As property owners, we hope someday to be able to leave our beautiful property to our children who live in town. But they too many need to use it as a short-term rental,” said Denise Young, a Ford River township resident.

“My concern is safety in that we don’t know from week to week who is coming into the property. We don’t know what kind of person is renting. I trust that our neighbor is doing a good job of vetting these people,” said Todd Kangas, a Ford River Township resident.

The Planning Commission will continue to meet on this issue. They will eventually make a recommendation to the Township Board on what ordinance to adopt.

