Finlandia University’s Finnish American Heritage Center names new director

David Maki has been with the college since 2000; he served as the FAHC’s interim director since April.
David Maki, the Finnish American Heritage Center's new director
David Maki, the Finnish American Heritage Center's new director(Finlandia University)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A notable Finnish museum in Houghton County has a new director.

Finlandia University has named David Maki the director of the Finnish American Heritage Center.

Maki has been with the university since 2000. He was serving as the FAHC’s interim director since April following former director Jim Kurtti’s retirement.

Maki believes the FAHC has the responsibility to ensure Finnish-American history is not forgotten. “We need to make sure those stories are preserved so that we, much like our history teachers taught us in years past, learn from history [so we’re not] destined to repeat it,” the new FAHC director said. “It’s important to preserve that history so we can learn from it and build from it.”

Maki hopes to continue the center’s mission of celebrating and preserving Finnish culture while also getting the youth engaged with what it has to offer.

