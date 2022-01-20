Advertisement

Fat tire biking on Marquette County trails in the winter

noquemanon
noquemanon(Alex Brisbey)
By Alex Brisbey
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fat tire bike riding is a trend that has been growing in popularity these past few years.

With over 60 miles of groomed trails, Marquette County offers some of the best riding in all of the Midwest. Ask any local rider and they may have a hard time telling you which trail is their favorite.

“We like the north, we like the RAMBA trails, we like them all, which ever one we’re on,” said Patty Pemble.

The different trails offer many options for beginners and experts alike. Though for some riders like Rotary Retiree member Paul Hytinan, it’s about more than just the challenge of the ride.

“My favorite part about riding is the people I ride with, they’re fantastic,” said Hytinan.

Marquette County does a great job grooming the trails on a consistent basis to give riders the best possible conditions to ride in. Munising resident David Lieble was in town for the day and decided to hop on a trail, he loves not having to give up riding in the winter.

“Two feet over there you can’t even walk right? But on this trail we can ride around like it’s summertime,” said Lieble

For anyone thinking of checking out the trails, Lieble has just one thing to say.

“Get out here the trails are great, it’s a great time to be out on the trails in the winter time. Bundle up and enjoy it,” said Lieble.

If you’re considering heading out to ride make sure the trails were recently groomed and always be considerate of other riders out on the trail.

