Dunkin Donuts on pace to open in Iron Mountain come spring

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction continues for the new Dunkin Donuts in Iron Mountain. The store plans to have a grand opening in early spring.

The building has been built, and materials for the interior arrive every day. Regional supervisor Kevin Kane says the success of Dunkin Donuts in Marquette pushed the franchise to expand.

Kane says he was initially worried about staffing but has had an outpour of applicants.

“We are the [Dunkin Brand’s] very top operating franchisee. That comes with it, the standards and environment, and the positive corporate culture that we bring into each and every one of our stores,” Kane said.

The store will be on the corner of Stephenson Avenue and East F Street in Iron Mountain. Kane says the franchise is looking to continue to expand in the western U.P. over the next two years.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.