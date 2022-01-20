Dead River Derby seeking new recruits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Coronavirus pandemic paused competition for the Dead River Roller Derby team but now they’re coming back and it’ll start with a recruiting event.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 27 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m at the Baraga Gym in Marquette. Everyone is invited to come skate and learn more about the sport, prior experience is not required. The event will be free and masks are required to enter.

Shana Donner, Dead River Roller Derby League president, explained why the roller derby is important to the community.

“Competitive sports, especially for women has been limited in the area,” Donner said. “So, we’re really happy that we’re able to bring something that has a lot of comradery to it, and even if people don’t feel like they’re the best at the sport, we welcome everyone in and help them learn what they need to learn.”

The Dead River Derby League teaches and works with all levels of skaters, women of all ages are also a part of the league.

There will also be a follow-up boot camp for basic training from February 10 until March 28. You can visit their Facebook page here.

