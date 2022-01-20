Cold air sets in for a while

Light lake effect snow lingers this morning near Lake Superior. Otherwise, more quiet conditions are on tap today. High pressure moves in tonight, clearing clouds out and allowing lows to bottom out in the teens below zero. Tomorrow will feel colder as wind chill readings will be down to the twenties below zero. Overall, the pattern stays below normal for temperatures. However, there will two shots of reinforcing cold air. They will come behind cold fronts. The next front is expected by Saturday morning with widespread snow and the following on Monday. Snow amounts for this weekend will range 1-3″ for most areas with up to 6″ in the Keweenaw and east.

Today: Snow showers mainly in the east near Lake Superior. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Bitterly cold morning, mostly sunny and becoming breezy in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Saturday: Widespread light snow in the morning followed by lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Mainly teens, low 20s east

Sunday: Scattered snow showers in the east and colder

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Monday: Widespread snow

>Highs: Low teens

Tuesday: Bitterly cold and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Single numbers

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying cold

>Highs: Single numbers

