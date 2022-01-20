Advertisement

Chilly air creeping into the U.P. Thursday, plus lake effect snow

Thursday morning wind chills from -10s to -30s possible, with lake effect snow in the NW belts.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake effect snow to persist over the NW wind belts overnight through Thursday morning, at times moderate in the eastern counties near the Lake Superior shore. Take caution traveling near the Lake Superior shore as the potential for blowing snow can reduce driving visibility on slick and icy roads. Around 1″ of fresh snowfall expected in the Keweenaw, 2″ to 3″ in the Eastern U.P. Chilly air sweeps Upper Michigan tonight, and coupled with a stiff northwesterly wind can produce -10 to -30 wind chills into Thursday morning.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; cold

>Highs: 0s-10s (colder inland)

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold, with breezy southwest winds in the afternoon

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to occasionally moderate snow; blustery

Highs: 10s

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the northwest through west wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers north

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: 10

