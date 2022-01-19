Advertisement

U.P. Children’s Museum took part in ‘Museum Selfie Day’

The U.P. Children's Museum (WLUC Image).
The U.P. Children's Museum (WLUC Image).(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - International Museum Selfie Day was celebrated at the U.P. Children’s Museum on Wednesday, January 19.

The digital event was put on by the MCACA, Michigan Museums Association, and Historical Society of Michigan. Participants visited a museum, snapped a picture of themselves and posted it on any social media platform, tagging the museum and using the #Michigan museums.

Nheena Ittner, U.P. Children’s Museum director, explained what it means to celebrate museums.

“We have to celebrate our museums, museums tell us about who we are, how we feel and kind of open the world up,” Ittner said. “It’s kind of like a picture into our soul and today is just a special day to come and celebrate.”

The U.P. Children’s Museum is extending the celebration and invites everyone to take a museum selfie throughout the rest of the week.

