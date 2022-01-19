Tenant burned in Portage Township fire

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One tenant suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his right arm after a fire Tuesday morning in Portage Twp.

Other tenants were safely able to leave the residence.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department says a handheld propane torch spewed out a large flame. The torch was then dropped and ignited the home’s carpet and surrounding flammable items.

The tenant was able to extinguish most of the flames with a garden hose.

A downstairs living room received water damage from the fire.

Crews were called in around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire was handled by the Hurontown Fire & Rescue Department.

