Tenant burned in Portage Township fire
The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday in Portage Township.
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One tenant suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his right arm after a fire Tuesday morning in Portage Twp.
Other tenants were safely able to leave the residence.
The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department says a handheld propane torch spewed out a large flame. The torch was then dropped and ignited the home’s carpet and surrounding flammable items.
The tenant was able to extinguish most of the flames with a garden hose.
A downstairs living room received water damage from the fire.
Crews were called in around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire was handled by the Hurontown Fire & Rescue Department.
